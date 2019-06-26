Flying visit for students

IT was an excursion to remember for students from St John’s Lutheran School Eudunda when they had the chance to visit the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) base and personally hand over a cheque for $822 from funds they raised last year.

A special invitation was given to the years five, six and seven students, after the graduating class from St John’s Lutheran School last year selected the RFDS as the recipient.

Students were given a tour of the base and said it was a privilege, as the RFDS doesn’t usually allow school or community visits. Students also viewed the engineering workshop, went inside the patient transfer room, and saw the tracking systems on the big screen.

Year five teacher, Ashleigh Koch, who accompanied the students on the excursion, said it was a fantastic experience for the students.

“Students loved seeing the work of the RFDS and for many sparked lots of interest as a future career pathway,” Ms Koch said.

“We were also fortunate to witness an RFDS plane take off for an emergency and also saw an emergency patient arrive.”

While the visit to RFDS was memorable, the ability to physically hand over a donation to this worthy cause was something they will always remember.

“Our school captains found this a memorable experience and were proud to represent our school in handing over the cheque,” Ms Koch said.