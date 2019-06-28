Glenn’s remarkable recovery

A little more than six months ago, Glenn Ogg was the victim of a devastating house fire in Burra that saw him receive serious burns to 95 per cent of his

body.

Such was the severity of the wounds, there have been very few cases of any persons surviving from trauma so extensive.

Six months on and Glenn is making headlines as the first person in the world to survive due to a ground-breaking trial developed by Dr John Greenwood at the Royal Adelaide Hospital’s skin engineering laboratory.

The revolutionary treatment, which involves growing skin in a custom built bio-reactor, and dermal skin replacement, has garnered remarkable results.

“It’s a miracle happening before our eyes,” Glenn’s mum, Helen, said.

Helen said Glenn, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, is feeling on top of the world.

“He feels so lucky he’s been able to receive the procedures they did on him, which was a world first, otherwise they said he’d have no hope of survival.

“They didn’t know it was going to work – it was a trial.”

“Glenn’s been through a lot, of course – a lot of pain with burns and physio, but he’s got a really positive attitude.

“He’s just got so much courage, and Shane and I are so proud of him.”

Helen said Glenn is doing the best he can to get back to walking and other things, and has started walking on a frame.

At the end of July, he is hoping to transfer from the RAH to Hampstead where he will begin intensive physiotherapy.

“We’re just over the moon, we’re so happy, and proud as punch of Glenn,” Helen said.

“A big thankyou to Dr Greenwood and all his staff for the wonderful work they’ve done, and are still doing.”