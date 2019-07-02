Big birthday bash for Redhill

IT will be a birthday celebration like no other for the town of Redhill, who will be celebrating its 150th birthday with a party to celebrate on Sunday, July 14.

The day will kick off with a church service at the Redhill Catholic Church at 9am, followed by a combined service at the Redhill Institute at 10am.

The celebrations, sponsored by the Redhill Development Association and Port Pirie Regional Council, will make for a family friendly, fun day out for both young and old.

Festivities will continue at the Redhill Oval where bus tours of the town will start from 11am.

This free tour will be stopping at the museum and institute to view all the photos and history.

There will be stalls on River Terrace by Mortimer Park, with around 35 stallholders selling an assortment of goods.

The official opening of the day will be at 12.30pm at the oval by His Excellency the Honorable Hieu Van Le.

There will be plenty of entertainment for the children such as free face painting and jumping castle, along with plenty of old fashioned games such as tug of war, egg and spoon race, and three-legged race which are all free to enter with plenty of great prizes.

A display of old and new tractors and machinery will keep the crowd entertained and bring back memories of yesteryear.

The sporting clubs of Redhill are catering for the day with a three-course smorgasboard, and the bar will also be open to relax for a drink and chat with friends while the kids play.

So don’t miss out on a fun day out for the whole family and join in the birthday celebrations.