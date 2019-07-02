Earth tremors shake Mid North

A series of earth tremors have shaken the Mid North in recent weeks, with Georgetown the latest to record a 1.6 magnitude earthquake on Sunday (June 30) at 2.23am.

It followed a 1.7 magnitude earthquake at Laura early on Friday (June 28) evening.

Just a day earlier, a magnitude 2.5 earth tremor rattled Jamestown on Thursday evening (June 27) at about 7.30pm.

The tremor was felt across the town, including at Jamestown hair salon Calumba Hair where staff and clients said they certainly felt the earth move.

Calumba Hair owner Mary Jones said the tremor was very loud and scared those in the shop.

“We thought a truck was coming through the side of the shop,” she said.

“It was very loud and very quick, but it rumbled under my feet which made me jump and scream.

“Usually we can hear an earth tremor coming with a rumble but this was just a quick, loud noise like a crash.”

Jamestown district has recorded other small earthquakes in June, including three in the south east of Jamestown on June 8 ranging from magnitude 2.1 to 1.6; June 9 registering 1.5, and another on June 16 registering magnitude 3.

Further afield, other recordings in the Mid North for June have included Booleroo Centre, 1.7 magnitude on Jun 22 at about 6pm and a magnitude 1.2 quake on June 4; Melrose, 1.6 magnitude quake on June 21; south east of Crystal Brook on June 16 a quake registered 1.1, and Spalding on June 11 registered a 1.6 magnitude quake.

Senior duty seismologist at Geoscience Australia Dan Jaksa told the Plains Producer the small earthquakes were all “fairly run of the mill” for the area, known to be one of the most active earthquake regions in Australia.

“This is all very normal,” he said.

“The Flinders Ranges and lower Flinders Ranges are the most active part of Australia in terms of earthquakes, well-known for being fairly active compared with the rest of Australia.

“You only have to look at a satellite image of the Flinders Ranges to see the distortions and faults shaped by small events like these ones over hundreds of thousands of years.

“Of course we can’t predict an earthquake, but the vast majority in the last 100 years in this region have been in the lower range.

“These recent events have been fairly run of the mill, the effect would be like a small car going by, or if it’s a bit bigger then maybe a truck going past – the closer you are, you might hear a short, sharp bang, or if you’re further away it’s more like a rumble, something going by.”