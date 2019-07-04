Petition lodged to shift an APC ward into Wakefield council

A petition seeking support from the state government to change the council boundary of the Adelaide Plains Council (APC) area will be presented to parliament this week.

The petition requests the APC ward of Mallala/Dublin be incorporated into Wakefield Regional Council, and the wards of Lewiston and Two Wells to City of Playford.

Effectively the petition is seeking the disbandment of the APC as a governing body.

Adelaide Plains Ratepayers and Residents (APRRA) acting president, Mel Lawrence was reluctant to release the exact number of people who had signed the petition, but said it numbered in the high hundreds and accounted for “nearly 10 per cent of our population”.

“We want to shake up the council,” he said.

“If that doesn’t happen, it’s far better to break it up to make it a more viable council.”

Mr Lawrence said the petition was presented to Member for Narungga, Fraser Ellis, on Friday, June 28 and would likely be tabled in parliament this week.

“From there we’re looking at setting up a meeting with Minister Stephan Knoll (and) we’ll be pushing on further and further with it.”

APC mayor, Mark Wasley, said council was aware a petition had been circulating.

“Earlier this year, council was made aware of a petition circulating the community, however, there has been no formal notification in relation to the existence, nature or status of the petition,” he stated.