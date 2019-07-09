Burra Play Space soon a reality

The Burra Skate Park is set to become a regional play space, with nature trails, children’s bike track, shelter and seating among the new features, with December 2020 the expected completion date.

The Regional Council of Goyder has been successful in receiving a $232,500 grant from the SA government to complete the Burra Skate Park space, as part of the 2018-19 Planning and Development local government grant program.

Council completed the eastern Burra Creek Redevelopment project in 2009 and in 2012/13, the Goyder Youth Advisory (YAC) raised funds to construct a concrete skate park.

In November 2017, council in partnership with Town Planning HQ Pty Ltd conducted a community consultation where more than 50 children and young people from Goyder YAC, Burra Community School and Burra OSHC attended.

The valuable feedback and ideas assisted with the development of the new concept plan for the play space.

Plans for the new play space include:

• The completion of the current skate ramp to create better flow for users;

• Creation of disability access to the space through ramps and natural trails;

• Provision of shelter, natural shade, water fountains, seating and a barbecue;

• Encouragement of nature exploration through the development of a nature play space; and

• Development of a children’s bike track and inclusive playground.

At the June 2019 Ordinary Council meeting, council approved a budget variation of $150,000 in the 2019-20 budget and $82,000 in the 2020-21 budget for the development of the Burra Skate Park and Western Creek area, which combined with the Commonwealth grant, will support the completion of the project.