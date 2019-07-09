Quilts have everyone wrapped up

TOWNS from around the district flocked to Eudunda last weekend for the Community Festival of Quilts Care and Prayer.

More than 400 quilts were donated for the day, with quilts coming from Morgan, Kapunda, Wallaroo, Robertstown and Gawler.

The church was a sea of quilts which attracted many visitors into the town as well as the locals.

The display was enjoyed by all along with the Ecumenial Care and Prayer Service on the Sunday, which was made warm by all the quilts.

An organiser of the event and also a member of the Goyder South Australian Country Women’s Association (SACWA), Margaret Doecke, said the event went better than expected.

“I was absolutely blown away by the generous response for the lending of quilts to fill our large church. There was a steady stream of viewers on the Saturday with many just in awe of the display,” Ms Doecke said.

With all donations going towards the SACWA Emergency Aid Fund, a total of $632.50 was raised, with other quilts for sale on the day also going to the important cause.