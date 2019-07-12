Community helps kids in need

Clare High School and its community is reaching out to students in need, helping provide warm clothes, shoes and basic supplies, and its efforts were bolstered last week by a $1500 donation from local civil construction company, OTM.

The donation follows an earlier donation of $250 and clothes from Influencers Church.

CHS assistant principal Katie Liebelt said school families and the community had really stepped up to help students “struggling to access uniforms, shorts, track pants and sneakers/shoes”.

“We’re seeing the need increase, we’re seeing more students coming to school without food, warm clothing, and adequate supplies to complete their school work,” she said.

“As a school community we need to support these students and families more.

“We’re supporting them with food and clothing that some just don’t have access to, let alone being able to access any extra-curricular activities or camps or a music lesson.

“We think of Clare as an affluent area, but we do have a population here and in surrounding towns who are struggling, at times we do have Clare High School students who are homeless or sleeping in a car.

“We are doing what we can to enable the students to continue their study and education, with the hope for a better future.”

OTM chief financial officer Dale Callary said despite its growth, OTM’s roots remained firmly in the Clare Valley and it was committed to supporting the local community in areas of need.

It is not the first time OTM has supported CHS with donations, even paying for a student to attend a ski camp that would not have been possible without their financial support.

“With most of our staff living locally, we have compelling reasons to pursue an active role in helping and improving our local communities and those in which we operate,” Mr Callary said

“As we have grown, so too has our commitment to community support and engagement which we see as an important part of our business culture and values.”

Anyone interested in supporting the school with good quality clothing donations (including navy tracksuit pants and shorts from size 8 to size 20), sneakers, or monetary assistance for student supplies can contact CHS on 8842 2788.