Bevo’s Round 12 previews

Cracking Clare Derby on the cards

THE local Clare Derby this Saturday is shaping up to be a cracker of a game with North and South both in good form leading up to the stoush.

North Clare nailed their second straight big scalp last week, taking down the Cats by 9 points at Snowtown and are sitting on the fifth rung of the ladder with six wins, while South Clare won their seventh game last Saturday, beating the Hawks by 48 at Clare to be on the third rung.

The Roosters won’t have Tom Huppatz (knee) or Jacob Nickolai (shoulder) for round 12, but Nick Prokopec, Jackson O’Brien and Cohen Pettitt should all be back and Brendan Barton should be just about right to come back into the Demons line-up, but will Shane Ballantyne be there?

North had the pressure acts in full swing last week and if they can replicate that performance in this big clash they’re a massive chance, but can they nail a scalp that hasn’t lost to a team below them this year, time will tell.

Demons by 15 points

Cats snarling after round 11

RSMU hosts Blyth/Snowtown at Riverton this week and it’s probably not the best time for the Hawks to front the Cats after last Saturday.

Blyth/Snowtown was cruising along on top of the ladder with only one loss after 10 games, but the Roosters turned up the heat at Snowtown and won by 9 points, while that was happening, RSMU, with half their team missing was going down to the Demons by 48 points at Clare.

Scott Atkinson might be a chance to return from injury for the Cats, but in the Hawks nest the name magnets will get another workout this Thursday with both Justin Schahinger and Damian Hynes chances of flying to Perth to represent the SA Country team.

RSMU had at least 10 players missing last week, another two definitely won’t help with no-one definite to come back into the team, so it’s Blyth/Snowtown for me to get back on the winners list.

Cats by 34 points

Saints can rise to fourth

IF the results pan out as predicted this week the Southern Saints can rise to the fourth rung of the ladder with victory over the Min/Man Eagles at Manoora.

Eudunda/Robertstown stayed in the hunt last Saturday, winning their sixth game for 2019, over the Rams by 17 points at Robertstown to remain sixth, Min/Man was very disappointing after their first win for the season in round 10, they travelled to Spalding and copped a 128-point hiding from the Tigers.

I’d be surprised if the Southern Saints made too many changes this week, they have got a couple of players in the Bs itching to get back in, but they might have to wait and even though the Eagles got smacked last week, they’ll probably go with a similar line-up this Saturday and hope to turn their form back around.

Min/Man has put in some decent performances this season and they’ll be looking to recapture that form this week, but I can’t see Eudunda/Robertstown dropping this one with a final four spot a real possibility.

Southern Saints by 36 points

Rams hosting rampant Tigers

THE Rams put in a much-improved performance last Saturday and they’ll need to build on that this week when they host a rampant Tigers outfit at Burra.

BBH was coming off an ordinary showing in round 10 when they slipped down to Robertstown last week, they didn’t win, but they had a crack and only got done by 17 points, while BSR gave the Eagles a 128-point shellacking at Spalding.

There hasn’t been any word about injuries in the Rams pen from last week and they might be getting a couple of players back and the Tigers are probably in the same boat, you don’t get too many niggles when you win by over 21 goals.

BBH was far more competitive around the footy last week, actually coming out on top at the clearances, they’ll be hoping to have the same desire to get hold of the footy this Saturday, but BSR will more than likely win the game.

Tigers by 41 points