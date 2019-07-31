Wakefield rethink

Two southern bound lanes go ‘round the outside

REVISED design concept plans for the overpass and lane duplication works at Port Wakefield have been released, including a major change to traffic flow through the town.

“The major change to the works drawings is instead of four lanes of traffic running through the township, two separate carriageways are proposed, one for northbound traffic travelling from Adelaide to Yorke Peninsula/Port Augusta and another running parallel/east of the township to take southbound traffic exiting the overpass from Yorke Peninsula/Port Augusta to Adelaide,” Narungga MP, Fraser Ellis explained.

“The southbound carriageway I particularly welcome as it will improve traffic flow through the township, offer direct access to the town’s business strip, and allow for significant improvements for the traffic heading to and from Balaklava.

“I also welcome the further considerations that have been provided to increase safety for pedestrians and residents, which include increased footpath widths, pedestrian crossings and parking areas.”

Local business owners were consulted on the changes.

John Guerin, who runs John’s Auto and Ag Services on Balaklava Road, felt taking the southbound traffic around the eastern side of the town was a fair

compromise.

“I think everyone has done their homework and most of the local businesses would be happy with the outcome,” he said.

Jacqui Gant, co-owner of Kipling’s Bakery, also felt the revised plan has merit.

“I don’t mind it, as long as there are two entrances to the businesses in the middle.

“It was impossible to cross to the other side of the road in busy times if travellers wanted to come in here anyway, it was a nightmare, so this might be an improvement.”

Mrs Gant said the ball was also in Wakefield Regional Council’s court about how it utilises the new ‘island’ area between the lanes of traffic.

“If council is serious about following its Strategic Plan, where it highlights capitalising on tourism and beautifying the town in conjunction with any major developments, then public toilets, playgrounds and parking options all need to be considered,” she said.

Rising Sun Hotel owner, Dylan Stodart, believed the revised plan makes it tough for drivers heading south to get into the town.

Mr Ellis added an Expression of Interest (EOI) and tender has today been released for the $90 million project, with construction scheduled to start

next year.

View the plans in detail: www.plainsproducer.com.au

DOCS_AND_FILES-#14080400-v5-Port_Wakefield_Overpass_Hybrid_Option_Townsh.._