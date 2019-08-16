Steering a new direction

THERE’S a buzz around Two Wells with the announcement Catholic Education South Australia has taken over the proposed school development project in Hickinbotham Group’s Liberty Estate from Lutheran

Education.

Lutheran Education recently decided not to proceed with the project but is working with Catholic Education to establish the new school.

“We are disappointed we are not in a position to proceed with our proposed development, but I am delighted Catholic Education has taken up this exciting opportunity to meet the strong demand for Christian education in this growing region,” Mr John Proeve, executive director, Lutheran Education SA, NT and WA, said.

“We will be sharing our preparatory planning work with Catholic Education to assist them to establish the new school.”

Catholic Education is working closely with Lutheran Education to guarantee a smooth transition and ensure the school welcomes its first students in 2021.

The school will be a campus of Xavier College, Gawler, and will open with students from reception to year six, progressively catering for all year levels up to Year 12.

The development also has the support of the Adelaide Plains Council (APC).

“Council fully supports the need for a new educational establishment in the Two Wells community,” James Miller, APC CEO, said, noting the recent announcement brought a buzz of excitement to the Council Chamber.

“Elected Members were briefed on the project last week, and the news was met with resounding applause – a new school, in a new development with new facilities.”

‘Representatives of Catholic Education SA (CESA) and staff of APC have held an initial start-up meeting to discuss zoning and planning policy requirements for the new school.

“It is crucial our Development Plan is adhered to.

“Getting CESA onboard early and prior to the lodgement of a formal development application, will ensure a much cleaner, streamlined assessment process.

“Council and CESA only get one opportunity to shape such a pivotal development for our region and I am greatly encouraged with the professionalism and diligence of CESA as we forge lasting partnerships together.

Mr Miller said early discussions have centred on the open space and recreational elements of the school and the ability for the community to access these outside of core school hours, with negotiations continuing in this regard.

“We will continue to work in partnership to ensure the development aligns with the needs of the local community.”

“With the school earmarked to open in 2021, there is much to position, including the new roundabout and pedestrian refuge on the Mallala Road,” he said.

“We must have this vital piece of infrastructure in place by the time students arrive in 2021.”

APC mayor, Mark Wasley, was also very pleased with the announcement.

“This is a valuable investment in the educational future of generations ahead,” Mr Wasley said.

The excitement is shared by Xavier College Principal, Mr Lynn Martin, who will steer the project.

“We are proud of the confidence our local community has in Xavier to educate their children and the new campus will allow us to expand our education offering to cater for primary-aged students, and then enable us to continue to provide secondary education to the growing Two Wells community,” Mr Martin said.

“We are working with Lutheran Education and will be contacting the hundreds of families who have expressed an interest in the

school.”

“Like Xavier College in Gawler, the new campus will follow the Salesian Tradition and develop young people who have the skills and understanding to transform our world into a more socially just and peaceful society.”

“Our College motto ‘One in Christ’, expresses our unity as children of the one God, regardless of background, race or heritage and we look forward to fully immersing ourselves within the Two Wells community to ensure we are an active community partner.”

“I’d like to sincerely thank the Lutheran community for its wonderful work to date in attracting such strong local interest in the school, and we welcome the major commitment by Catholic Education SA to take over the project and keep the momentum going,” Michael Hickinbotham, Hickinbotham Group managing director, said.

“The school will complement the community, retail, sporting and lifestyle objectives embedded in Hickinbotham Group’s design and development of this project over the next 20 years.”