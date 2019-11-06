Draft concept plans released for Clare oval upgrade

New concept plans for the Clare Oval Precinct Redevelopment have been released for public consultation, and a community survey launched to enable everyone to have a say on the future of Clare’s sporting and recreational community hub.

Clare Oval Redevelopment Committee (CORC) member Katie Liebelt said now was the time for people from across the Clare and Gilbert Valleys region to have their say on the

redevelopment.

“As a committee we have had a review of the original redevelopment plans and have been working very closely with Clare architect Greg Pulford to modify the plans and come up with some concept drawings to put out for public consultation,” she said.

“It is an opportunity for the public to provide some feedback on those draft plans.

“In the Clare Oval Precinct Redevelopment Survey we’re looking for comments from all the different user groups within the community, to ensure it is inclusive of and meets the needs of all Clare and Gilbert Valleys community members moving forward.

“This project really looks to enhance physical activity, wellbeing and sporting opportunities for all members of the community, as well as attracting new community events, recreational users and community groups to this space.”

The short survey has been generated online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JHHJFNR and is open until November 15 to provide an opportunity for feedback on the Clare Oval precinct as a recreational community space and the concept plans for the planned redevelopment.

The draft concept plans are available to view on CORC’s Facebook page, and also in the window of the Plains Producer office in Clare’s main street.