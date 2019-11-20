Cycling project link

CLARE and Gilbert Valleys Council has thrown its support behind a project to create a world-renowned cycle tourism pilgrimage through South Australia linking the Clare Valley, Barossa, Adelaide Hills and Mt Barker, and eventually to McLaren Vale.

The Adelaide Wine Capital Cycle Trail Project seeks to capitalise on existing trail network infrastructure and expand that network to strategically link tourism businesses and support the development of new tourism experiences

A Memorandum of Understanding has been formed to position a regional collaboration between councils involved, having already contributed $12,500 each towards developing a business case.

“We are in the fortunate position of having the Riesling and Rattler trails traversing the majority of the proposed route which will meander from Clare to Mt Barker,” CGVC mayor Thomas said.

“At its October meeting, councillors agreed to commit a further $10,000 towards the collective pool of funds to finalise the business case on the proviso the other five partners also make the same commitment, and only if an application for Building Better Regions Funding is successful.”