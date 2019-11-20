Fast tracking road infrastructure

MONEY is being thrown around everywhere by state and federal governments to boost road projects in the Mid North.

Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said he is pleased regional South Australia will be a major beneficiary of the Federal Government’s announcement of the multi-million-dollar package of accelerated infrastructure projects across the state, with tenders awarded earlier this week for key projects.

“The Government will deliver $80 million toward the South Australia Rural Roads Safety Package immediately over the next two financial years including $40m for the Horrock’s Highway upgrade, out of its $114.4 million commitment,” he said.

Mr Ramsey said he is also pleased to advise councils they are also able to bring forward their priority projects for accelerated funding within their five-year allocation period.

South Australian Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Local Government Stephan Knoll said the state government had also committed to delivering a further $20 million in accelerated funding out of is $28.6 million commitment to make the Rural Roads Safety Package a reality.

“By working collaboratively with the Federal Government we have been able to fast-track a number of regional road projects to help build regional communities, improve road safety and help save lives on our country roads,” Mr Knoll said.

“In addition, we have released an $18 million tender package of works to improve regional road safety in the Yorke Peninsula, Mid North, and Eyre Peninsula areas – more examples of getting on with the job of rolling out key road upgrades, including our joint commitments with the Federal Government.”

The works on the Cleve Road and Goyder Highway are associated with the safe reinstatement of the 110km/h speed limit along these roads, co-funded by the Australian and South Australian Governments as part of the South Australian Rural Roads Package.

The package will include resealing and rehabilitating road pavements, roadside hazard protection, line marking and guide posts, as well as improving road shoulders and rest areas.

Included in the tender are stabilisation and resealing works on the Barrier Highway, Owen Road (between Owen and Balaklava) and Port Giles Road (Yorke Peninsula); and shoulder construction, minor road rehabilitation and sealing on the Goyder Highway.

Works are scheduled to commence in early 2020, weather permitting.