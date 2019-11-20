Record entries for Burra Talent Quest

Caravans and campers filled the Burra Showgrounds over the weekend, with revellers keen to kick up their heels for the sixth annual Burra AGL Country Music Festival.

People travelled from as far as New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland for the event where top quality performers entertained over the three days.

The dance floor was full from the “get go” with set after set of excellent live music by country music stars such as Drew McAlister, Allan Caswell, Dwayne Elix, Sandie Dodd and the Claypan band.

The crowd was warmed by the smooth, soulful vocals of Rebecca Lee Nye and Billy Bridge, while Jim Hermel and Runaway Dixie, and Peter Coad and the Coad Sisters (Virginia and Lynette), dazzled the audience, playing multiple instruments with unrivalled skill.

One of the highlights of the festival is the talent quest on Saturday morning which offers great prizes and opportunities, as well as a launch pad for up and coming artists to perform in front of a festival audience.

This year saw an unprecedented number of entries in all five categories, with entrants coming from across the border for the comp.

“The committee was absolutely thrilled with the number of entries this year, and it was especially good to see a male presence in both the junior and senior talent quest,” a committee spokesperson said.

“Entrants came from far and wide and the talent on show was unbelievable.”

Applications for the scholarships to attend The Academy in Tamworth are now being received and results will be announced as they come to hand.

Thank you to all of the sponsors, and every volunteer who helped to make the weekend a happy experience for everyone.