Dedication at Grace Plains

GRACE Plains was inundated on Sunday when around 400 people attended a community event to remember and commemorate the Moquet Lee Pinery Fire Memorial, and officially unveil a plaque and display depicting photos and information not only of the fire, but the history of the area.

MC Belinda Cay, introduced a number of speakers who shared their personal story and pathway to recovery after the fire.

Moque Lee committee chairman, Peter March, said it would not have been possible without the generosity of community members and businesses, plus the dedication of many families who turned up for working bees.

The CFS was well represented on Sunday with a range of CFS fire fighting units and farm fire fighting units on display.

Derek Tiller, who is a Moquet Lee Trustee and local farmer, said the memorial event was a great success and brought together people from all over South Australia.

“It was a reunion of victims, other community members and those who came to the region to carry out the recovery response and provide essential support. We are continually thankful and grateful for everything,” he said.

The memorial is located at Grace Plains on the corner of Traeger Road and Nairn Road.