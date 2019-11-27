Supporting regional Year 7 move

PARENTS at eligible primary schools will be able to apply to their local principal for an exemption to keep their Year 7 child in primary school during a three-year transition period – until 2024.

Eligible schools are country primary schools located more than 20 kilometres from their nearest area or high school.

Eligible Mid North primary schools include Auburn, Booborowie, Brinkworth, Bute, Hamley Bridge, Koolunga, Mallala, Port Wakefield, Robertstown, Snowtown, Spalding, Two Wells, Wasleys and Wilmington.

The process for parents of students at eligible primary schools to seek a ‘by exception’ exemption will be outlined in a Education Department procedure to be developed with school leaders and other stakeholders.

The procedure will also address factors for a principal to consider in order to grant an exemption and the process for eligible primary school to apply for grant funding.