Sophie scoops VET win

Magic multi-tasking and a passion for early education has earnt Horizon High School student Sophie Altus top honours and prize money at this year’s Wakefield Regional Vocational Education and Training (VET) Student Awards. For Sophie, working with children and helping them “develop to their full potential” is the dream, a dream she pursues while juggling Year 11 and undertaking, not one, but two certificates, also volunteering as a CFS cadet and working on weekends.

Sophie is studying a Certificate III in Early Educational Care and Christian Ministry.

Wakefield Regional Council teamed up with Balco Australia to present the awards last week to the best and brightest students who had excelled in their VET course or Australian School Based Apprenticeship/Traineeship (ASBA).

Proud parents and friends attended the awards in Balaklava and long-time supporter, Balco Australia, once again sponsored the awards through excellent cash prizes.

WRC mayor, Rodney Reid, presented runners up Emily Wandel and Josh Tiller with Highly Commended Awards, and a nomination award was also given to all students in recognition of their submission.

Bother Emily and Josh are undertaking a Certificate III in agriculture.

“In undertaking a VET course it means students have found something they’re interested in, that they’re passionate about, that they wish to succeed in, and want to forge a career out of,” Mayor Reid said.

Last year’s winner Sampson Wilkop said ‘putting yourself out there’ is the first brave step in any pursuit of success.

Andrew Lane, representing Balco, was presented with a sponsor’s award.

Award recipients were:

Nominee awards:

•Brooke Adams – Certificate III in Christian Ministry and Theology

•Mitchell Taylor – Certificate II in Pathways to Construction & Certificate III in Construction

•Ryan Burman – Certificate II, III in Carpentry

•Hollie Franks – Certificate II in Food Processing (Baking)

•Debra Lambert – Certificate III in Tourism

The VET Student Awards will be on again in 2020, with more cash prizes up for grabs.