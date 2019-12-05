WHAT is SAHARA?

No, it’s not the desert, but the South Australian Humane Animal Rescue Association, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to saving pets from euthanasia, ideally finding them a new home and giving them a second chance at life.

Gizmo, pictured with Plains Producer’s Fran Dale, was rescued from being euthanised because she was deaf, and now has a new home.

This Christmas, like many others,

SAHARA will be inundated with unwanted pets, and is seeking donations of dry or tinned dog or cat food, bedding, collars, working and flea treatments, blankets, leads, treats and more.

Items can be left for SAHARA’s Christmas Appeal tree at the Plains Producer offices in Clare or Balaklava up to December 20.