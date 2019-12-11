Super citizens

BLYTH’S Tracey Andriske and Owen’s Brian Parker are joint winners of Wakefield Regional Council’s Citizens of the Year 2020, to be presented at the Australia Day celebrations on January 26.

With both Tracey (pictured) and Brian being well known around their towns and the wider district, and heavily involved in a wide range of organisations and activities, Wakefield Regional Council couldn’t split the two nominations and decided to award them both the prestigious title.

“Both Brian and Tracey have grand visions and a big heart that have helped bring about some well-known projects we see every day,” Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) mayor Rodney Reid said.

“It was just too difficult to choose because council recognises them both as remarkable, irreplaceable people.”

Tracey said it felt ‘surreal’ to have won this award, and said she wasn’t expecting it at all.

“In a country town, you just get involved and get things done and don’t expect recognition, so I certainly didn’t expect this, but it’s a real honour,” Tracey said.

Tracey is heavily involved in the Blyth/Snowtown netball club, Blyth tennis club (still plays and is treasurer), Blyth Progress Association, Trinity Blyth Lutheran Church, helps at the Blyth Cinema, and with town celebrations like the upcoming Christmas street carnival, Anzac Day, working bees, tree planting, grant writing, and fundraising for causes including the Relay for Life, and a 24-hour shearing challenge back in 2010, conquered by her gun-shearer husband, Daryl.

She is a life member of the tennis club, and both Blyth and Blyth/Snowtown netball clubs.

Ironically, in a real family affair, Tracey’s proud parents, Max and Yvonne Carling, both received Citizen of the Year awards back in the days of the former Blyth council.

Recipients will be honoured at Australia Day ceremonies around Wakefield, with dates and times to be advertised by council in the New Year.