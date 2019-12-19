Simon picks up footy ops role

BALAKLAVA’S Simon Purdue has been appointed to the new role of Football Operations Coordinator for the Mid North and Yorke Zone.

Mr Purdue will be responsible for administering the Adelaide Plains, Yorke Peninsula, North Eastern and Northern Areas competitions, while assisting with club development initiatives.

SANFL Community Football manager, Matt Duldig, said his knowledge and passion for the region was evident given his current involvement with Adelaide Plains Football League club, Hummocks-Watchman Eagles, as well as coaching APFL junior representative teams.

“I’m passionate about the sustainability of footy in regional communities and look forward to working with all leagues and clubs in the zone to ensure the future of our great game,” Mr Purdue said.

“A well-run sporting club is the focal point of a country community and to see clubs struggle directly impacts on the area they are based.

“I’m very excited to visit each club in the region to meet the volunteers involved.”

Purdue’s appointment comes on the back of the establishment of a new Mid North and Yorke Peninsula Regional Council to represent the four leagues throughout the area.

“Country football is home to half of all club participants across South Australia and is also a crucial part of the social fabric of regional communities,” MrDuldig said.

“However, to be at their best, we recognise that leagues need additional resources and support.

“Over the past two years, we have established regional councils in the Limestone Coast and Eyre Peninsula and both those regions have seen immediate and positive results with club volunteers and league administrators being the major beneficiaries.”

Mr Purdue is now one of three Regional Football Operations Coordinators employed by SANFL, joining Richard Murphy on the Eyre Peninsula and Michael Mourbey in the South East.