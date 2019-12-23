Community support superb for Christmas hampers

THE group of volunteers from the Clare Valley Community Outreach (CVCO) has been busy in the last couple of weeks preparing Christmas hampers to give out to those in need over the festive season.

The initiative has been run by the emergency relief office through the CVCO, with hampers handed out to many appreciative people last Thursday, December 19.

Along with the hampers from CVCO, Clare Lions and Rotary Clubs also donated a food box, along with donations from Foodland, which included a chicken, potatoes, carrots and onions.

Christmas hamper coordinator through the emergency relief office, Joanne Cook, said the support from the community this year has been outstanding.

“The support we have received from the community this year has been phenomenal,” Joanne said.

“We have had so much support in the form of cash and food donations from local schools, groups and churches along with members of the public.

“One lady heard we were packing the hampers, and came in and delivered six bags full of food donations,” Joanne said.

This year 46 hampers were made up, helping 135 individuals and 31 families.