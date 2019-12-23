Riverton station roars back to life

YOU could almost rewind the clock back more than 100 years on Saturday, as the Riverton Railway Station was once again abuzz with action for its 150th anniversary celebrations.

The event provided local and visiting history buffs alike with a rare opportunity to visit the heritage listed station, which is now a private residence.

Visitors came and went throughout the day to peruse the renovated building, which is currently undergoing exterior upgrades to complement the brilliantly revamped interior.