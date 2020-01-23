A Beautiful Day in our bush neighbourhood

RESIDING in a bushfire prone area, the Mid North community faces the same summer threat that contributed to devastating Adelaide Hills and Kangaroo Island bushfire emergencies.

Clare ladies Amelia Byles, Adele Agars and Kerry Jones all knew someone affected by these disasters and felt helpless, and wanted to help out someway.

Amelia’s idea started the event, asking ‘What can we do, seeing as cash is the best way to help?’

Enlisting the event organising experience of Adele Agars and Kerry Jones, the trio has created a Clare Valley Community fundraiser as a way to contribute to the cause.

“The fires are all over the news and as well as wanting to help those in need, we want to help our kids understand and empathise what these families are going through,” Adele said.

The winning idea grew to a movie and live music night, and then the organising began.

“We put a post up on Facebook asking if anyone would be interested and were inundated with responses of help and donations,” they said.

“Without really having to ask, we have been offered more than $7000 worth of donations for the wine wall raffle, silent auctions, raffles and live auctions on the night, not to mention an abundance of donated food for the evening – what an amazing community we live in,” Adele explained.

A key factor of the fundraising was to ensure 100 per cent of the monies raised are forwarded to only South Australian residents.

“Every single cent raised from the night will be donated to the SA State Emergency Relief Fund (SERF), which is run by volunteers so 100 per cent of donations end up where needed,” Kerry said.

The event is on Friday, February 21 at the Blyth Town Hall and Blyth Cinema, both venues offered free of charge.

For tickets, please visit www.trybooking.com/BHQED – SA Bushfire fundraiser Clare Valley.

“Beginning at 6pm in the Blyth Town Hal, there will be drinks available for purchase, nibbles and mingling all night, while ‘Holler and Bones’ (aka Clare locals Paul and Andy) plays live music all evening,” the trio explained.

Limited tickets at $35 are available for the movie, ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ starring Tom Hanks.

If tickets to the movie are sold out, or if you don’t want to see the movie, tickets to the live music in Blyth Hall can be purchased via the same ‘Try Booking’ link.

If you can’t attend, just want to make a donation or grab a raffle ticket or two for the Wine Wall, you can also do this via ‘Try Booking.’

For more information or to follow the event, please like the event Facebook page –

https://facebook.com/events/s/sa-bushfire-fundraiser-movie-l/2493509574222900/?ti=icl&__mref=mb

The movie night will be followed up on Saturday, February 22 with the Clare Service Clubs – Lions, Apex and Rotary, holding a family friendly fundraiser at Melrose Park, home of the Clare Valley Model engineers, from 6 pm until late.

“We can’t begin to imagine how the Hills and KI residents are feeling and we only hope our efforts can help them out in some way,” Amelia, Adele and Kerry agreed.