Tiger Tyrell

PLAINS Producer Medallist, Tyrell Hocking, has sensationally been linked with a move from Two Wells to United, where his father, Eddie, has reportedly secured an assistant coach role under new head coach, Craig Dawe.

The Plains Producer understands Hocking, a star midfielder with the Roosters over the past two seasons, had an agreement with the club that he could play wherever Eddie coached.

Two Wells coach, Neville Seccafien, would only confirm he had heard of Hocking’s appointment to the Tigers but an official request for Tyrell to transfer to United was yet to surface.

The internal transfer within the APFL competition would be unprecedented in recent times, with league bylaws providing provisions for clubs to prevent such moves from taking place unless the player in question has left the league for two seasons before returning to a different APFL club.

The APFL and APNA season begins April 18. This year’s first semi final will be held at Lochiel on August 22, second semi at Hamley Bridge August 29, preliminary final at Long Plains September 5, and the grand final at Balaklava on September 12.