Get on ya bike for a ride to the brighter side

A new charity event in Clare will help put the wheels in motion for access to greater mental health support in the town.

The Ride For a Brighter Side event to be held on April 5, will see 20 teams of six to eight people ride stationary bikes for 12 hours straight to raise money for the Kade MacDonald Foundation and assist in providing greater mental health and well-being support for young people and the wider community.

A fundraising target of $15,000 has been set for the event, and organisers are already well on the way to achieving the goal.

All proceeds will go to the Kade MacDonald Foundation to assist in getting general practitioners into Clare High School to provide greater support to youth, provide mental health first aid training for the public, fund mental health and well-being guest speakers in visiting local schools, and eventually to provide a dedicated space and meeting place for youth.

Team places are now fully booked for the event, however sponsorship options are still available and the whole community is encouraged to pop in during the event, which organiser and YMCA frontline coordinator, Sonia Goss, said would be a fun and festive affair.

“We really hope people will come and support the teams,” she said.

“The Valleys Lifestyle Centre will be open for the whole day and there will be an opportunity to donate to the cause on the day, but there will also be plenty of action with 20 teams ‘riding’ in the stadium, along with loads of entertainment.

“We have had a lot of local entertainers wanting to get involved, so on the day there will be music from Danny Hooper, Shelley Rose, Matt Allen, DJ Tash, Brad Bryksy, we’ll have stilt walkers and dancers.

“We’ll also have a minute’s silence during the afternoon, with a balloon release, to remember those we have lost.”

Kade MacDonald Foundation’s Meg MacDonald said it was anticipated the Ride For a Brighter Side would become an ongoing event to support mental health services in the region.

“Our primary goal is to increase the access for youth mental health support and getting more educational tools into schools,” she said.

“Some of our youth don’t know how to access mental health assistance – and it could just be someone needing a little bit of assistance because they’re stressed or anxious about school or life – it’s not just about mental health but focusing on young people’s well-being as a whole.”

YMCA Clare centre manager Ben Whalan said the organisation was thrilled to be supporting the inaugural Ride For A Brighter Side.

“YMCA is a youth organisation, and in our time serving this region we’ve seen the rise in mental health issues which has also directly affected our staff and friends,” he said.

“Research, science and knowledge shows the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and fitness for mental health for all ages, so we are proud to be supporting this event with 100 per cent of the proceeds going the Kade MacDonald Foundation.”

Take a look at the Kade MacDonald Foundation Facebook page to keep up with all the event news, or contact The Valleys Lifestyle Centre in Clare on 8842 3999 for more details.