Exciting times ahead for Balaklava High

THE community of Balaklava High School is looking forward to a bright and exciting 2020, after receiving grant funding of $4 million from the state government’s $1.3 billion Education Capital Works Program.

From the funding, new modern modular buildings will replace the last remaining three transportable buildings, which will be demolished in the term two (July) school holidays.

Balaklava High School principal, Sonia Pringle, and administrator, Ruth Stevens, met with architects last week to look at concept plans for the new build, that will comprise two art rooms and art storage, eight general learning areas, teacher preparation areas, toilets, landscaping and more.

“It’s a very exciting time – the modern buildings will replace G, H and J blocks, that are well past their expiry date, and once they are gone, there won’t be any transportables on site,” Ms Pringle said.

“We hope for minimal disruption to our staff and students, with the site for the new build to be cleared and levelled during term three, with the new buildings to be up in the term four (October) holidays.”

Education Minister, John Gardner, said the investment is part of a generational upgrade to schools across the state.

“These works reflect local priorities for the school, and we are looking forward to sharing the concept designs for this work with the local community in the coming months,” Mr Gardner said.

Teachers, Sally Cowan and Karyn Von-Zieden, have taught in the old ‘block’ buildings for 30 plus years, and said they are eager to have new classrooms – although they weren’t looking forward to ‘decluttering!’

This build ties in with the completion of other upgrades including the $2.5M STEM building and upgrades in 2018, and $1.7M performing arts building in 2017.

“We are very excited about the year ahead and are proud of what is happening at our school,” Ms Pringle said.