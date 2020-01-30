Recognition for relief concert

ALONG with being recognised as the Best Community Event of the Year in Robertstown in the 2020 Australia Day Awards, Robertstown’s Day in the Dust drought relief concert was also given the prestigious title of the Best Community Event in SA.

Members of the Eastern Drought Community Action Group were awarded the title at a recent 2020 Australia Day event held at the Pullman in Adelaide.

In recognition of the resilient Goyder community, the Eastern Drought Community Action Group held the drought relief concert on the Robertstown Oval on April 6, 2019.

Headlining the event was the South Australian Army Band, with local Goyder support acts.

With more than 400 attendees, the event not only brought together a community for an evening of food and entertainment, but gave the local community something to look forward to, access to drought support services, raised awareness to what neighbouring communities, friends and family are going through, and more importantly an opportunity to put aside the daily stresses that come with drought.

Deputy mayor of the Regional Council of Goyder, John Neal said it was a tremendous privilege for the community to win this award.

“It was amazing to find out we won, I didn’t even know it was an option for us to win,” Mr Neal said.

“The event was designed to cheer up the community from the devastating effects of the drought.

“A lot of the community felt neglected, with most of the drought relief going to NSW,” Mr Neal said.

The event not only cheered people up, but still has the community talking months on.

“The atmosphere was amazing. I remember walking award from the army band into the crowd of laughter – that showed success right there,” Mr Neal said.

“There were children up the front dancing and singing. It was a great event, but it was even better to be recognised for it.”