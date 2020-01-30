Schools celebrate funding

LOCAL schools throughout the electorate of Grey have been successful in obtaining almost $200,000 under the Local Schools Community Program.

Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey, said funding was for a number of projects ranging from purchasing technology equipment, funding for music projects, to installing shade structures and procuring furniture.

“We had some fantastic applications and I congratulate the successful schools,” he said.

“The school communities in Grey nominated the projects they most wanted and the Coalition Government stepped up with funding support.

“These local school projects will go a long way in helping our students and the local school communities when they are completed next year.”

Successful schools:

Koolunga Primary School $18,886- Installation of computer or ICT facilities/equipment

Booborowie Primary School $3000- Small scale extension/refurbishments

St Joseph’s School Peterborough $7078- Procurement of furniture and/or equipment

Wilmington Primary School $5280- Replace outdated computers for students.