APC’s bike bylaw banished

It was standing room only in the chamber last month as Adelaide Plains Council voted to scrap its proposed controversial Bylaw Number 6: Motor Cycle Amenity.

The decision was met with clapping and cheering from the packed gallery, many of whom had given submissions to council opposing the proposed bylaw.

If introduced the new bylaw, APC’s sixth, could have resulted in motorcycle owners of two, three and four-wheeled vehicles, including motorised scooters and go-karts, required to obtain permits to ride on their own land.

The proposal also outlined restrictions on the number of motorbikes allowed on a property, hours of operation and required property owners to seek permission from neighbours before use.

Council received 165 submissions during the public consultation period late last year, with the majority (88.5 per cent) opposing the introduction of the motorcycle bylaw.

In a report tabled to council’s January 28 meeting, APC general manager development and community, Rob Veitch, recommended councillors vote in favour of not proceeding with the proposed

bylaw.

Aside from the heavy public response against the proposal, Mr Veitch cited operational work, health and safety risks, administrative concerns, increased financial pressure and legal expenses as well as an inability to enforce the bylaw as evidence not to move

forward.

Mr Veitch highlighted feedback from the community in the report, saying the introduction of the bylaw would have a significant impact on local residents in light of the fact that riding a motorbike on a property is a lawful use of private

land.

“Council must consider whether such a restriction is warranted given the amount, nature and history of the complaints received by staff and the feedback received from the community,” he stated.

The recommendation was put to the chamber and was unanimously carried.