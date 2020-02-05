Grant to protect Koolunga kids

KOOLUNGA Primary School has been granted almost $7000 to build a fence between the school grounds and a road in a bid to improve student safety.

The school is one of 15 South Australian community organisations that have been awarded RAA Regional Safety Grants to help them fund critical projects that will improve the wellbeing of local communities.

RAA Insurance spokesman Shaun Ryan said more than 70 applications were received in November last year from regional community groups for the annual grants, which provide much-needed support to small communities.