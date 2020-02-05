Have a say in shaping Wakefield

THE 10-year strategic plan for Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) continues to take shape with the next round of community engagements coming up.

WRC mayor, Rodney Reid, said while around 100 people had attended the initial round of five community forums held last year, farmers, businesses and the broader community will be able to have their say at more forums and in an online survey in coming weeks.

Farmers’ forums will be held at Owen Town Hall on Thursday, February 27, and Blyth Town Hall on Tuesday, March 3, both from 12 noon to 4pm.

These forums hope to seek ideas from the farming community on what they’d like to see as WRC’s focus in coming years, along with an information session on the region’s road network.

A traders forum will be held in the council office at Balaklava on Thursday, March 12 from 6-8pm, where smaller businesses can share their thoughts for Wakefield 2030.

Finally, for the community, a forum to discuss the key themes emerging from the feedback so far, giving participants the opportunity to have a say on areas that matter the most to them.

The community forums will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at Ralli Park, Balaklava, and Tuesday, March 31 at Blyth Town Hall, both from 6-8pm.

An online survey will be available in March and April (details to be advised later), while a youth forum will be held from April 17-24.

For more details or to RSVP, visit council’s website www.wrc.sa.gov.au, email admin@wrc.sa.gov.au or phone 8862 0800.