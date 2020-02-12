Dust off the boots – Marrabel bull ride is back!

Dust off the cowboy boots and akubras as the Marrabel Bull Ride is coming up again on Saturday, February 29.

Held at the Marrabel showgrounds from 7pm, the Waterloo Wind Farm Marrabel Bull Ride will showcase some of the nation’s most accomplished bull riders matched against an all-star line up of super-fit bucking bulls.

Thanks to the hard work and persistence of the Marrabel Rodeo Club, Marrabel continues to be featured as part of the prestigious Professional Bull Riders Australia (PBRA).

Bull riding fans will have the opportunity to witness both past and current Australian champions, state champions, PBR world final qualifiers, circuit champions and the hottest line up of rising young rookies going head-to-head.

In addition to the world-class bull riding action, the event will also have full bar (no BYO) and catering services provided by local community, schools and service clubs.

EFTPOS and ATM facilities will be available at the gate and inside the arena.

There will also be a 30 square metre screen for instant replays and close up viewing along with Hall of Fame tours and free weekend camping.

Keep the party going with free entertainment from band, ‘The Incredibles’ followed by a recovery breakfast the next morning.

Tickets will be available at the gate with entry prices being $25 for adults, $10 for ages 12 to 17 and under 12 years are free.

No BYO, glass products or dogs permitted.

Identification will also be required due to being a licenced event.

For more information check out the website www.marrabelrodeo.com

PICTURED: Pictured above at last years Marrabel Bull Ride are from back: EP lads Ben Waldron, Hugh Teate, Chuck Heath, Tom Freeth, Tynan Sampson. Front: Brodie Pearson, Andrew Heath, Tegan Buckley Nairn, Tara and Sasha Clarke Melrose.