Thanks from SAHARA

LOCALS around Balaklava and Clare areas generously dropped in donated items to the Plains Producer office to be passed on to the South Australian Humane Animal Rescue Association (SAHARA).

SAHARA is a registered not-for-profit organisation with a no-kill approach to rescue.

It takes in the ill, injured, seniors and animals on death row that are often overlooked, even by other rescues and shelters.

The community kindly donated items such as dry dog and cat biscuits, canned food, bedding, toys, collars and flea treatment.