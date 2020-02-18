Brock concerned for future of Balaklava hospital

FROME MP, Geoff Brock, has revealed his grave concerns for the future of adequate medical services in the Balaklava and its surrounding communities following the suspension of surgical procedures at the local hospital.

Mr Brock wrote to Health and Wellbeing Minister, Stephen Wade, in December last year raising his concerns, after receiving feedback from Balaklava residents who were worried about ongoing cancellations of planned surgery at their local hospital.

“It is very troubling that surgery at the hospital has been suspended until at least the end of March, despite the availability and willingness of two visiting specialists – a plastic and an orthopaedic surgeon,” Mr Brock said.

“I am also concerned about the additional strain this change puts on to the Clare Hospital and its hard working and dedicated staff.”

Mr Brock said vulnerable rural communities could not afford to lose more services, particularly essential medical care and

surgeries.

“With an increasingly ageing population, as well as more young families moving into regions, hospital services need to be improved rather than decreased,” he said.

“A visiting specialist has told me that on regular two-day trips to three Mid North towns he would undertake about 10 procedures and have about 50-60 consultations, which enable people to be seen by a specialist in their communities instead of having to travel to Adelaide, with consequent economic benefit.”

Mr Brock is still awaiting a response from the Minister and is hopeful a decision will be made soon that the medical specialist service will resume at the Balaklava Hospital rather than continue to disadvantage the community.