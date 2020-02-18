Cultural mural painted for YAC

A beautiful mural is now featured on the facade of the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council work depot on Lennon Street in Clare, thanks to the Clare Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) that helped organise the project.

The design was planned and painted by Shane Cook from Street Dreamz, who is an internationally and nationally recognised as a prominent Australian Aboriginal aerosol artist, youth and culture working in youth justice and education.

Shane also had the help from some youth around the district to help complete the project.

Youth development officer from Employment Directions in Clare, Chloe Gogoll, has also been working alongside YAC.

“I think the mural is a fantastic representation of what the youth are doing in the community but this is something everyone will be able to appreciate and recognise the hard work of the youth in our community,” Ms Gogoll said.

The mural is said to represent community, strength, culture and progress.

“I think it is fantastic we have an incredible Aboriginal inspired piece of artwork in our community. It is so important to remember, recognise and celebrate the first people of our country and I think this mural is an incredible representation of the young people’s respect towards Aboriginal culture,” Ms Gogoll said.

“The mural has been a project in the works long before I have been in this role however it dresses up the council depot and makes for a beautiful attraction in the community.

“I am not sure if the council brought this project to YAC or if YAC took it to the council when it all began. Both YAC and the council are over the moon with the final outcome,” Ms Gogoll said.