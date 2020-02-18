Highlighting history

HIGHLIGHTING the agricultural history at Saddleworth, an exciting new drawcard has been created for the town, with a life sized horse and sheep dog sculpture now standing proudly in the newly named Bee and Hill Park in the main street.

While working in the local Op Shop, volunteers Dora Newhouse and her great friend, the late Joy Williams, had an idea to promote the town’s history, incorporating draught horses, which had been used prior to vehicles and agricultural machinery.

The pair had seen sculptures made by Ty Manning before, both locally and at Clare, so, working with the Peak Body, engaged his services to create a ‘masterpiece’ for the town.

“The draught horse is part of our history, and the sheep dog is farm related so it all worked into the agriculture theme, and we are very happy with the finished project,” Dora said.

Joy’s husband, David, said the sculptures are made from three-inch sections of reo rod all welded together.

“The project took longer than expected and the horse was only finished not long before Christmas,” he said.

“But we are happy with the finished product, but it’s still a work in progress, and maybe we’ll add to it later, perhaps with some sheep and a drover.”

David and Dora were relieved the project was completed in time for Joy to see her ‘dream come to fruition’ before she passed away in January.

“We had a dream, and our Op Shop money all goes back into community groups and projects, such as the park and primary school – that’s our greatest focus at the moment,” Dora said.

“We have a good group of reliable and regular volunteers at the op shop, and if anyone has a suggestion for other projects, they can let us know.”

“It’s always fun to work to a goal, and we are all proud of what we have achieved.”