Sausages fuel training ride for a ‘Brighter Side’

THE ‘Lead Crew’ of the Kade MacDonald Foundation (KMF) event, ‘Ride for a brighter side’ was in the peleton last Friday, February 21 as they held a sausage sizzle in Clare, raising funds and awareness of their cause, ‘Providing pathways for youth mental health and wellbeing’.

The bike pedals kept turning between 10.30am and 4.30pm as the sausages were sizzling, proudly wearing their brand new ‘Ride for a brighter side’ crew polo shirts.

KMF will hold the ‘Ride for a Brighter Side’ event on Sunday, April 5, between 7am and 7pm at the Valleys LIfestyle Centre, Clare.

The event, with the full quota of 20 teams, will keep their bikes spinning for 12 hours straight.

KMF merchandise was on sale including t-shirts for $35 and water bottles for $15, which are still available for purchase and can be found through their Facebook page,

‘Kade MacDonald Foundation’ and at the ‘Ride for a bright side’ event.