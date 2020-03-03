Calling all artists

ROTARY Club of Clare’s annual Art Show is almost here and organisers are on the lookout for new and emerging talent.

The 2020 Clare Art Show will be exhibiting at the Clare Town Hall starting at opening night and award presentations on Friday, May 15 and will run through to Thursday, May 21.

Categories for exhibits include oil and acrylic, pastel, drawing, watercolour and Indoor or outdoor sculpture.

Exhibits can be entered in the ‘Open’ section, ‘youth under 18’ or ‘Junior under 12’ sections.

Art teachers around the area will be encouraging students to enter school projects or art they have produced at home, as there is an abundance of talent in the area but some students are unaware of the opportunities they have.

Secondary and primary schools can also enter the ‘school group’ category, so if you are a student and interested in this, have a chat to your teachers – the Rotarians would love to see what you can create!

Cash prizes are awarded in all categories, including Best in exhibition, People’s Choice and the youth and junior encouragement, Gabby O’Sullivan Award.

‘The Clare Valley’ category can depict any aspect of the environment, industry or culture of the Clare Valley as defined by the boundaries of the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council area.

For the third year running, artists will be able to enter through Gallery 247, through a link to the Clare Art Show website.

Alex Cleland from the Art House on Mill Street in Clare has offered assistance if needed when registering through this link.

Call into the Art House and Alex can assist you there and then with free wifi available.

The closing date for initial submissions is Friday, April 24 at 5pm

Art Show winners will be announced at the opening night gala dinner on Friday, May 15 between 7pm and 9pm, with the winning artists giving a brief comment about each winning work.

From Saturday, May 16 through to Wednesday, May 20, the door will be open between 10 am and 5 pm, with Thursday, May 21 opening for the final morning, 10am to 12 noon.

General admission is $5 per person.

For more information, visit www.clareartshow.com.au