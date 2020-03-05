Mallala in mourning

AN horrific accident on the outskirts of Mallala last Thursday afternoon claimed the lives of two residents, Marg Moffat and Ron Matthews, after their car collided with a train heading in the Two Wells direction.

Ron and Marg were about to head on a travel auction to Mildura, a precursor to a three-month caravanning holiday, and were on their way to drop off their dog, Cookie, to friends to look after for a few days at their farm house, when the tragedy occurred.

Distraught locals rushed to the scene, but nothing could be done to save the pair or their dog.

Marg, who worked part time in the Mallala Medical Centre, had just played bowls in the morning, and played ‘the game of her life’ according to Mallala Bowling Club president, Andrew Parsons.

“Marg played lead and played brilliantly against Hamley bridge, the game of her life really, winning 43-9 in a game her team had to win to get in the four,” Andrew said.

“We had an afternoon tea with Hamley players and were still at the club when we got the news – it was such a shock.”

Andrew said Marg had played social night owls bowls for a few years before taking up ‘serious’ bowls.

“As she worked, Marg started only playing Saturday bowls, but then changed her work days so she could play on Thursdays too,” he said.

“Last season, Marg was our tournament catering manager – she was organised and got things done.

Ron also played bowls, but after buying a caravan, had only been filling in this season as he was preparing for their ‘big trip.’

Ron and Marg did manage to play in the same team together, competing in the 2017 grand final.

As a sign of respect, no Mallala Bowling Club matches were played on Saturday in the Wooroora pennant competition.

“We gathered at the club to reflect, and Marg’s children turned up and met the community members which was nice,” Andrew said.

“We’ve lost two unbelievable and industrious workers, but we’ll step back this week with respect to play in their memories.”

The day before the accident, there was another incident in the main street of Mallala, when a truck collided with two cars at the hotel corner intersection.

Fortunately only minor injuries were sustained by one car driver.