code chaos

A PLETHORA of events and gatherings across the Mid North have been cancelled or postponed on the back of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

Major local events, including the Clare Easter Races, Laura Folk Fair, Clare Classic and Clare Rodeo have been affected.

Country Arts SA has called off performances at all its venues for the time being, while Adelaide Festival Theatre has also followed suit, impacting ticket holders, including those who entered a Plains Producer’s competition.

Sport codes have also been a major casualty, with Bowls SA directing all associations to end their season immediately, with Mid North Bowls set to hold its grand final on Saturday.

The SANFL has delayed the start of the football season until May 31, with an announcement regarding country competitions imminent at the time of print.

The Plains Producer understands the football season will go ahead in a reduced capacity. The Crows Cup female nine-a-side footy competition in Clare was cancelled yesterday.

Cricket Australia has directed all organised cricket to be called off but a formal decision on this weekend’s Stanley Cricket Association grand final was yet to be made as of Tuesday afternoon.