Coronavirus updates 2020

Aussies urged to buy local

AUSTRALIANS have been called on to support local businesses and products as much as possible as the economy stalls under the grip of the impending impact of Covid-19.

Minister for Agriculture, David Littleproud has urged those businesses and Australians who will receive the Federal Government’s stimulus to buy Australian made products and buy from Australian businesses.

“The government has targeted its stimulus package to support economic confidence, encourage investment and protect jobs, but those receiving the stimulus have an opportunity to make it go further by spending locally,” Mr Littleproud said.

“If businesses invest in a product made or supplied by another Australian company, it’ll magnify the economic effect.

“I’m asking not only those receiving the direct payment, but all Australians, to take a few extra seconds at the shops to look for the green and gold kangaroo and support Australian made.

“In times of crisis Australians always come together to support one another and this is a simple way we can all do our bit.”

Spending injection unveiled

Australian Government Stimulus Package



WELFARE recipients and small to medium businesses will be targeted by the Federal Government’s $17.6 billion package in a bid to stimulate the economy.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that the government plans to spend $11 million of the package before June 30 this year, with the remainder to be injected into the economy before the end of the next financial year.

The measures include tax relief for small and medium sized businesses, with the threshold for the instant asset write-off raised from $30,000 to $150,000 and expanding it to businesses with an annual turnover up to $500 million, up from $50 million.

Businesses with turnover up to $50 million will receive a tax-free cashflow boost worth between $2000 and $25,000.

Businesses that pay income tax on their employees’ salary either quarterly or monthly will receive a payment equal to 50 per cent of the amount withheld, but up to a maximum of $25,000.

Eligible businesses that pay salary and wages but do not withhold tax will receive a minimum payment of $2000.

Businesses will receive payments of 50 per cent of their Business Activity Statements or Instalment Activity Statement from April 28 with refunds to then be paid within 14 days.

Small businesses with less than 20 full-time employees are set to receive up to $7000 in wage assistance for each apprentice per quarter over the next six months.

The Government is also offering administrative relief for certain tax obligations, including deferring tax payments up to four months.

Also in the stimulus package is $1 billion to support those sectors, regions and communities that have been disproportionately affected by the economic impacts of the Coronavirus, including those heavily reliant on export industries such as tourism, agriculture and education.

The final details around the funding are yet to be released.

A $750 one-off cash payment will be distributed from March 31 for welfare recipients including pensioners, carers, veterans, families, young people and jobseekers.

The payment will be tax free and will not count as income for Social Security, Farm Household Allowance and Veteran payments.

There will be one payment per eligible recipient. If a person qualifies for the one-off payment in multiple ways, they will only receive one payment.

Payments will be from March 31, 2020 on a progressive basis, with over 90 per cent of payments expected to be made by mid-April.

Casual employees who get sick can apply for a job seeker payment.

$2.4 billion will be spent on healthcare costs associated with the Coronavirus. About 100 coronavirus fever clinics will be set up, and a new Medicare item created to deliver health advice remotely.

Country coronavirus clinics open

TWO coronavirus clinics will open in the Upper Spencer Gulf today in preparation for a likely increase in the number of people needing to be tested for the virus.

Federal Member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey, has welcomed the announcement that clinics at Port Augusta and Whyalla will open Wednesday, March 18, thanks to a 50 per cent funding agreement with the Federal and State Governments.

“At this stage we do not have any identified cases of the virus in Grey, but it seems inevitable we will have,” Mr Ramsey said.

“The opening of these clinics is a first step, but if more are required – all issues related to the spread of the coronavirus are being reviewed regularly throughout the days.”

Mr Ramsey said while this service is now available it’s important that people understand they need to contact their local GP first, who will arrange an appointment if necessary.

“At this stage it’s likely most GPs will only send you for a test if you’re experiencing flu or cold like symptoms and have recently returned from overseas, or have been in direct contact with someone who is known to have contracted the virus,” he said.

The Whyalla Hospital Clinic will be located at the Wood Terrace entrance, opposite Roberts Terrace in the drive-through ramp area.

It will operate Monday to Friday 12-3pm. Consumers are to stay in their vehicles unless directed to exit by healthcare staff.

The Port Augusta Clinic will be located behind the hospital administration building, accessed via Giles Street entrance. It will operate Monday to Friday 1-3pm. Those using these clinics are to remain in their vehicles unless directed to exit by healthcare staff.

If unsure about what to do at any time, call the Coronavirus Information Line on 1800 020 080.

Crows Cup

The Crows Cup Female Primary School 9 A Side Carnival scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at Clare Oval was postponed.

The SANFL was informed by the Adelaide Football Club that they, along with all AFL Clubs, have been advised to restrict any community engagement by AFL players their staff until further notice due to concerns around coronavirus. A new date is yet to be set.

MNY Forum

The 2020 Yorke and Mid North Regional Regional Forum scheduled at Clare Town Hall on March 27 has been cancelled.

A series of webinars will be available in April/May to registered participants.

Bowls events suspended

Bowls SA has informed all clubs and members that there will be a suspension of Bowls SA Event Competitions in response to the latest COVID-19 developments.

Bowls SA has noted that the Bowls Australia Circular acknowledges each Pennant Competition Administrator will also need to consider and respond to local factors and circumstances to postpone Pennant competition until further notice.

BMWBA, therefore advises that all Thursday and Saturday Pennant matches, including finals, will be postponed for 14 days.

At that time, the situation will be-assessed, based on new information available, and clubs will be advised accordingly of the next step, moving forward.

Please note, that any scheduled club tournaments within the next 14 days must also be postponed, or cancelled.

Bowls SA also advises that, effective immediately, it is suspending all scheduled fixtures in the following Bowls South Australia administered competitions, programs and events until further notice.

1. MGA Women’s Country Carnival March 30 – April 5

2. Alexandrina Senior Supa Series April 6 – 8

3. Prestige Medley April 18 – 19

4. Champions Week April 26 – May 3

5. Bowls SA Awards night May 22

6. Regional & State Fiveaa Night Owl Finals Mallala March 18 – Semaphore March 24 – Toorak Burnside March 24 – Victor Harbor March 25 – Salisbury March 25 – Ascot Park March 31 – Ascot Park April 5

7. Berri Barmera Senior Supa Series May 4 & 5

8. All State events inclusive of remaining Champion of Champion matches, State Multi-Disability & Australian Indoor Qualifying

9. All Elite program trainings inclusive of Under 18, development, state training squads & elite squad trials

March 17, 10am

Local footy delayed

Football competitions in the Adelaide Plains, Northern Areas and North Eastern associations have been advised to follow guidelines endorsed by SANFL and delay all competition activity, including training and trial games, until May 31. Northern Areas has announced it will follow this directive, while North Eastern has indicated it will also do so following a meeting before announcing details of the revised 2020 season. Adelaide Plains Football League is yet to release any information.

March 18, 12noon

Stanley deciders off

All cricket grand finals for the Stanley Association have been called off, with top of the table teams awarded the premierships of respective grades. This means:

A1 premier: Lower North

A2 premier: Watervale

U16 Div 1: Brinkworth/Koolunga

U16 Div 2: Spalding /Booborowie

March 18, 4pm

Gourmet gone

Following the declaration of a Public Health Emergency Announcement in South Australia, organisers of the SCA Clare Valley Gourmet Weekend have announced the 2020 event will be cancelled as a precaution to the COVID-19 virus.

Whilst the event itself will be cancelled; the Clare Valley Wine & Grape Association and Regional Development Australia will work together and look at some options later in the year to accommodate those who will miss out on the 2020 SCA Clare Valley Gourmet Weekend. Stay tuned for an update on this soon!