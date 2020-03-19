Food security safe

The Minister for Agriculture, David Littleproud has moved to reassure Australians the nation’s food security is amongst the safest in the world.

“People shouldn’t panic, we have an abundant supply of top quality fresh food produced from all parts of the country that ensures that there will be plenty of food on the table,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Australia is in the fortunate position of producing enough food for 75 million people with a population of only 25 million, making us one of the food bowls of the world.

“We can take great comfort from the fact this lucky country produces enough food to guarantee we will continue to enjoy the best produced products anywhere in the world.

“There is a reliable supply from the farm paddocks to the dining room plates, of fresh nutritious food, for our good health and wellbeing.

“And the Federal Government is already preparing options to minimise the impacts should supply chains be interrupted from labour right through to transport.

“We’ll make sure the labour supply for agriculture is looked after if it becomes an issue. The federal government is prepared to act with possible visa changes if they are required.

“Our food security is the best in the world and the Federal Government will take the necessary steps to make sure it stays that way.”