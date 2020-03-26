Curtain falls on Blyth Cinema

Sunday’s movie session at Blyth Cinema was its last for the foreseeable future, as it follows the Federal Government’s directive that cinemas close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it was disappointing, Blyth Regional Cinema Committee chairperson Ian Roberts said the closure was necessary and was likely to have been inevitable given dropping numbers at the cinema in recent weeks amid public concern over the pandemic.

“It’s devastating really, Natalie (cinema manager) had been working on the program and adjusting it as a result of a number of blockbusters being delayed in their release,” Ian said.

“We’ve got a full program but it’s all for nought now.

“Numbers had dropped away anyway so we were grateful in a way the government made the decision

for us.

“We were losing money and we’d made the decision anyway that we’d probably close Wednesday.”

Mr Roberts said he was confident the cinema would re-open once restrictions were lifted.

“We’ll have overheads that continue even though we’re shut but nothing that will jeopardise our future,” he said.

The government restrictions on public gatherings also affected local church services, with Balaklava’s Uniting Church getting creative with its seating plan.

A majority of large public gatherings, including church services, have now been fully cancelled.