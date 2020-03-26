Eisteddfod amongst community’s cancellations

THE annual Balaklava Eisteddfod, one of the biggest community events on the town’s calendar, has been cancelled.

Usually held every August, the eisteddfod committee has decided to look to 2021 on the back of uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Covid-19.

“Being guided by AESA (Association of Eisteddfod Societies of Australia) and the information coming from medical experts and the government, which includes indoor event restrictions of 100 and social distancing, we feel it is the responsible decision to make at this time,” committee chairperson, Bronwyn Cottle said.

“Although the event is not for another four months, evidence suggests we could expect a six-month danger period and we are concerned for the health of everyone involved.

“Many schools have already either closed or ceased choir/band performance rehearsals and events which would result in reduced preparation time if it were to go ahead, even with an all clear.

“Postponing until later also is not an option given the uncertainty.

“We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment but assure you we are already working on preparations for an exciting 2021 eisteddfod.”

The news comes on the back of several local groups shutting up shop for the time being.

Balaklava Courthouse Gallery is closed, and exhibitions cancelled until July 2020.

“We hope to be able to reopen in early July for our annual Balco Balaklava Art Prize Exhibition, but will be guided by government advice,” gallery curator, Jo May said.

Other public facility closures include Balaklava Swimming Pool and Balaklava Museum, while Balaklava Probus has also opted to go into temporary recess.