SA Police road safety campaign continues successful run

A road safety campaign targeting fatigue in regional areas across the state has once again delivered positive feedback.

Known as ‘Our Town,’ the South Australia Police (SAPOL) campaign uses a mix of social media content and outdoor billboards to encourage drivers to stop and rest in small towns every two hours, thereby improving the quality and safety of their trip while also promoting country areas.

The bespoke signage was built for 59 locations across the state, and every individual billboard states that stopping to rest in these areas “could save your life.”

Created to prevent fatigue, the billboards also visually highlight the unique town aspects and perks for tourists, such as the Monarto Safari Park, as illustrated by a meerkat, and the bakery at Port Wakefield, which uses as classic pasty to entice drivers to stop.

The aim of highlighting these attractions is to encourage people to think about the things that can be done to help them stop and rest rather than simply pulling over for a break in their car.

Regional towns were specifically targeted in the campaign due to data showing fatigue crashes most likely occur on high speed 100km + roads, indicating distance and regional driving are a contributing factor.

Results from recent SAPOL feedback tests for ‘Our Town’ show awareness of the campaign has jumped from 56 to 78 per cent.

There was also a notable change in driver habits, with a jump from 33 to 56 per cent when it came to motorists adopting the behaviour of resting every two hours on trips.

The attitude around the importance of stopping every two hours also grew from 67 to 76 per cent. Previous anecdotal feedback showed ‘Our Town’ was well received, with no mentions of any negative aspects.

People also noted they liked the fact the billboards don’t tell you what to do, and instead provide suggestions that could save your life.

Feedback also noted the fatigue campaign and its link to tourism was clearly evident and supported by participants.

Fatigue presents a unique challenge in that it is not an enforceable offence, as it cannot be observed or measured in a dead or seriously injured driver.

Despite this, fatigue remains an issue for motorists, and it was determined to be a contributing factor in up to 12.5 per cent of fatal crashes and 11.45 per cent of serious injury crashes in 2018.

Attitudinal research revealed the message of “don’t drive tired” wasn’t effective enough as a fatigue deterrent as drivers felt they were always tired.

As a result, the push for 15-minute rest breaks every two hours on long trips was introduced into fatigue based communications, empowering drivers to manage their own fatigue.

You can learn more about the ‘Our Town’ campaign, and other SAPOL road safety campaigns, here: https://www.police.sa.gov.au/your-safety/road-safety/road-safety-campaigns