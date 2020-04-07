Unusual items found following crash

Balaklava Police are trying to locate the owner some distinctive items that have possibly been stolen.

At 3am, Tuesday, March 24, patrols responded to a crash on Traeger Road, Owen.

No-one was seriously injured, but police found a number of items, including watches and rare coins (some pictured left). If you think any of these items are yours, please contact Balaklava Police Station on 8862 1144.

April 1

Police are investigating the theft of three dirt bikes and power tools from a property near Eudunda sometime between 9pm on Friday, March 27 and 9am on Sunday, March 29.

Suspects used an angle grinder to remove a padlock to gain access to a shed on a property on Julia Road, Julia.

Three motorbikes, a blue/black Yamaha TTR50 (VIN No. LBPCA01W9G0425504), black/blue Crossfire CF70 and Blue Yamaha YZ250 were stolen, along with a Heiniger Acutecc grinder, (Serial No. 6704), Ryobi blower vac, Husqvarna 460 Rancher chainsaw and a large amount of shearing cutters and combs.

Anyone who has information about the theft, or knows the whereabouts of any of these items (including advertising online for sale) is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.

com.au