Cellar doors and wineries back in ‘take away’ business

Wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries can now sell alcohol, food or other products on a take away basis from the premises, following changes to the restrictions previously put in place in March restricting these activities due to COVID-19.

The previous restrictions have been revoked, with the new direction coming into effect yesterday, April 15 at 11am.

The new direction now aligns wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries with restrictions currently in place for hotels, restaurants and similar businesses.

It means wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries can sell take away alcohol, food or other products from the premises.

Tastings of any kind are still not permitted and consumption of any produce, alcohol or food is not permitted on site.

Social distancing restrictions for people attending wineries, cellar doors, breweries and distilleries remain unchanged and must be complied with.

Full direction information can be viewed at www.sa.gov.au/covid-19