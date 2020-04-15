Lights, flights, action!

At the flick of a switch, and as the runway lit up at Clare Aerodrome recently, it signalled the final piece in the puzzle for the aerodrome’s upgrade.

The completion came almost a year to the day since it all began, with the runway widened and bituminised to enable all-weather access, and new lighting to allow 24-hour access to the air strip.

The project was funded by the Australian Government through the Building Better Regions Fund, as well as financial contribution from the State Government and Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council.

Clare Valley Flying Group treasurer Tony Smith said it was fantastic to see the airstrip and all its upgrades lit up, and was testament to the hard work of the group’s members.

“Looking down the runway with the lights on, it just looked fantastic,” he said.

“It’s great to see – there’s been a lot of hard work done by members to get it to this point.”

Once the COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings are lifted, an official opening is planned to show off the upgrade.

In the meantime, the air strip continues to be regularly used by flying schools, as well as an agricultural aerial spraying refill station, a base for a local helicopter business, and it is anticipated that now it is an all-weather strip, it will also be utilised by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.