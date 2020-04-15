Toholkes tyre of isolation!

Getting ‘tyred’ of being at home, and not being able to get away for the long weekend, the Toholke family, of Parham, decided to inject a bit of fun into their Easter.

Andrew, Irene, and children Tyler and Caitlyn, spent most of Good Friday at Parham Esplanade (near the camp ground) making these awesome characters out of old tyres.

“We joined the Bear Hunt, but our windows can’t be seen from our road so we had to think outside the box!” Irene said.

“And E.B. (the bear) just kind of happened…”

We think you’ve done an amazing job guys!